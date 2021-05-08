Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€96.40” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.35. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

