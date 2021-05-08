Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 129,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock worth $9,008,663.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

