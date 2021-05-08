Key Financial Inc Acquires 5,157 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.1% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $86.57. 176,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,462. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.