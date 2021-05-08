Key Financial Inc Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622,534. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

