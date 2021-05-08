Key Financial Inc Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

