Key Financial Inc Has $720,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Key Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.39. 26,172,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,634,977. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.