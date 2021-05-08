Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,570 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,608.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 141,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 132,763 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.47 during trading on Friday. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

