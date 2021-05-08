Key Financial Inc Purchases 21 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla stock traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $672.37. 23,469,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

