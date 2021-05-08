Key Financial Inc Takes $53,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

