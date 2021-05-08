Key Financial Inc Takes $53,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KSU traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $306.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.
Kansas City Southern Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
