KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

