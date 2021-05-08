KeyCorp Increases Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $62.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

