Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $21.95. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 2,181 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $560.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

About Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

