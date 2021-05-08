Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$175.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$149.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.11. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

