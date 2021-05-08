Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.58 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 308.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

