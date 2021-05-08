Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KLPEF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Klépierre has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

