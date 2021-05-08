Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $201.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

