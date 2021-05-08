Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

