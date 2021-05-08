Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 601 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.