Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $156.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.