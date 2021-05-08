Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

