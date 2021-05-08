KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.07. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

