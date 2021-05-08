Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on May 19th

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.1771 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

RDSMY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDSMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.