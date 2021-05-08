Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

