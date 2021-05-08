Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 0.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78). 25,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 116,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Kooth plc provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic tools and interventions, including self-helping tools and content; and a community for peer-to-peer support, as well as provides professional counselling services.

