Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78). 25,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 116,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

Kooth Company Profile (LON:KOO)

Kooth plc provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic tools and interventions, including self-helping tools and content; and a community for peer-to-peer support, as well as provides professional counselling services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.