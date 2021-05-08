L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 1,713,420 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 1,713,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,875,756.04 ($2,768,397.17).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Raphael Lamm bought 1,345,015 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,938,857.78 ($2,099,184.13).

On Friday, March 26th, Raphael Lamm 177,648 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 153,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$330,174.00 ($235,838.57).

On Thursday, February 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 3,383,120 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

