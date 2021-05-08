LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 5,755 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.41. 1,204,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

