LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

NYSE BA traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,822,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,565. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.