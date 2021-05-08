LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 48,442 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 195.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 5,148,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,643. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.