LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 364.0% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of COP traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 9,645,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,908. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

