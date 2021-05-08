LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

