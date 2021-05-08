Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $81.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. 655,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.