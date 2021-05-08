Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 710.50 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 507.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 661.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 685.55. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

