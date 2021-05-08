Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

