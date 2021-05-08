Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 114,560 shares of company stock worth $1,179,830. 11.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.