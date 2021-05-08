Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $43.42

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.42, but opened at $39.90. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 17,853 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $480.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.