Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of LEAF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $306 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Leaf Group has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEAF. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

