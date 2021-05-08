Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Legrand stock remained flat at $$99.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.49. Legrand has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Legrand will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

