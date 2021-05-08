Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

LESL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

