LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings per share of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. LGI Homes reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $15.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $183.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

