Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 671,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93.
About Liberty Latin America
