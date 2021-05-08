Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 671,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

