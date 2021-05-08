Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78). The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 193.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.02.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

