Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $190.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $198.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

