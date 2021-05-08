LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

