LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Earnings Results

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

