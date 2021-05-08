Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report $740,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910,000.00 and the lowest is $570,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $24.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,801. The company has a market cap of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

