Lipe & Dalton Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE BAM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.