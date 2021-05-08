Lipe & Dalton Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.69. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

