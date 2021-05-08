Lipe & Dalton Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.69. The stock has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit