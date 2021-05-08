Lipe & Dalton Has $5.10 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.32. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $396.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.