Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

